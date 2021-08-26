Both Wyoming cross country teams picked sixth in MW

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 2021 men’s and women’s pre-season Cross Country polls have been released by the Mountain West on Wednesday afternoon with both the Cowboys and Cowgirls picked in sixth by the league’s coaches.

With a total of 31 points the Cowboys are slated to finish in front of Nevada (19), Fresno State (17) and San Jose State (9). Air Force with five first place votes and 61 total points are the league pick to win the conference with Utah State (56), Boise State (48), Colorado State (45), and New Mexico (38) all ahead of the Pokes.

The Cowgirls tallied a total of 52 points in the preseason poll ahead of Nevada (48), Fresno State (37), San Diego State (28), San Jose State (20), and UNLV (12). The defending league champs, New Mexico were picked first with nine first-place votes and 98 total points, followed by Boise State (91), Colorado State (78), Utah State (71) and Air Force (70).

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will get their first crack at a conference opponent on Sept. 3 in Cheyenne, Wyo. at the Wyoming Invite as Colorado State will be among the participants in the meet.

UW's Full Schedule:

September 3rd | Wyoming Invite | Cheyenne, Wyo.

September 24th | Griak Invitational | St. Paul, Minn.

October 15th | Pre-Nationals | Tallahassee, Fla.

October 29th | 2021 MWC Championships | Albuquerque, NM.

November 12th | NCAA Mountain Region | Provo, Utah.

November 20th | NCAA Championships | Tallahassee, Fla.

