Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Large Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe storms, possibly including large hail and strong gusty winds, are possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Thunderstorms are expected to develop across southeast Wyoming early this afternoon. These thunderstorms will push eastward into western Nebraska with a few isolated strong storms possible. There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms east of the I-25 corridor with some thunderstorms containing large hail and strong, gusty winds through this evening."

The forecast for this weekend looks much the same:

"Another potentially wet weekend for most as there is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Friday afternoon, there is a possibility for a few isolated strong to severe storms, mainly for areas east of the Interstate-25 corridor. Strong storms are also possible Saturday afternoon. High temperatures over the weekend will remain fairly consistent, ranging from 70°F to 80°F."