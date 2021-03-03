Cheyenne police say they're working with the Laramie County coroner to investigate the death of Athian Rivera, the missing 2-year-old Cheyenne boy whose body was found in a dumpster on Feb. 19.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas told KGAB Radio on Monday that the department "did receive autopsy results, but there wasn't a conclusive cause of death or anything like that."

But police issued a news release Wednesday saying, "An error was made during (the) phone interview."

"We have not received the full autopsy report," Detective Bureau Lieutenant Rob Dafoe said. "We maintain good working relations with our partner agencies and our focus is where it should be, on investigating this case."

Police have recommended murder and aggravated child abuse charges against Rivera's mother's boyfriend, 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb, but the District Attorney's Office hasn’t filed charges in the case.

Lamb is currently jailed on unrelated warrants, including a felony warrant for failing to appear in a strangulation case in which he's accused of hitting and choking Kassandra Orona, his girlfriend and Rivera's mother.