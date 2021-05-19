Developments ‘In the Works’ in Cheyenne Boy’s Death, Police Say

Cheyenne Police Department

The Laramie County District Attorney's Office has still yet to charge anyone in the death of 2-year-old Athian Rivera, whose body was found in a dumpster in Cheyenne three months ago.

The boy's body was found after he was reported missing from his home at 514 Desmet Drive on Feb. 19.

Cheyenne police have recommended 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb -- who's being held without bond pending trial and bond revocation evidentiary proceedings in a strangulation case involving Rivera's mother Kassandra Orona -- be charged with murder and aggravated child abuse in the toddler's death.

"I do know that conversations have been had about that case," police spokeswoman Alex Farkas told KGAB Radio Wednesday, saying that District Attorney Leigh Anne Grant Manlove and County Coroner Rebecca Reid met with police last week.

"I do believe that developments are in the works, but at this point in time nothing that we can formally talk about," added Farkas.

Manlove declined to comment on the case Wednesday, and a call to Reid seeking comment was not immediately returned.

