Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Larceny Case

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a felony larceny case.

Police say the suspect pictured above broke into a vehicle and used the victim's card to purchase items at the Walmart at 2032 Dell Range Boulevard around 3:40 p.m. Friday.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s. He was wearing a Broken Promises hoodie with a devil on the front like the one pictured below.

brokenpromisesco.com

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows his whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6500 and reference case number 21-16780.