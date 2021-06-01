Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Suspect in Theft, Vandalism
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say broke into a construction trailer at East High School.
According to a department Facebook post, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29.
Police say the man (pictured above) took a nap inside the trailer, stole property and spray painted the construction site.
Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Officer Horne at (307) 633-6683 and reference case number 21-28234.
