Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Suspect in Theft, Vandalism

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say broke into a construction trailer at East High School.

According to a department Facebook post, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29.

Police say the man (pictured above) took a nap inside the trailer, stole property and spray painted the construction site.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Officer Horne at (307) 633-6683 and reference case number 21-28234.