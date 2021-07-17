Cheyenne Police Asking For Help Identifying Person of Interest

Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who they are calling a "person of interest" in a hit-and-run case.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page:

''Officer Inman is seeking assistance in identifying the female below as she is a person of interest in a hit/run case.

Please contact Officer Inman at 307-633-6662 with any information…….

But no need to provide information on the photo quality.''

Most Beautiful Wyoming Place on Earth?