Cheyenne Police Asking For Help Identifying Person of Interest
Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who they are calling a "person of interest" in a hit-and-run case.
That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page:
''Officer Inman is seeking assistance in identifying the female below as she is a person of interest in a hit/run case.
Please contact Officer Inman at 307-633-6662 with any information…….
But no need to provide information on the photo quality.''
