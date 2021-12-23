Investigation Underway After Man Shot in South Cheyenne
Police are investigating after a man was shot in south Cheyenne Wednesday evening.
Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to a report of an assault with a firearm near the 500 block of W. 11th Street around 5:30 p.m. and arrived to find a 29-year-old Cheyenne man with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and is currently listed in stable condition.
"The preliminary investigation shows that a physical altercation involving a firearm occurred outside of the victim’s residence," Farkas said in a news release. "A male suspect shot the victim and fled the scene before officers arrived."
"Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident and have identified a person of interest," she added.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Baca at (307) 633-6617.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS or by visiting silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.