Cheyenne Police Beef Up Patrols for ‘Click It or Ticket’

More than 37 million Americans are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, AAA says, and law enforcement will be cracking down on those who don't buckle up.

As part of "Click It or Ticket," which kicked off today and runs through June 6, Cheyenne police are increasing patrols and setting up checkpoints to encourage drivers to be more vigilant than ever about following traffic laws, like properly wearing a seat belt.

"It only takes two seconds to buckle your seat belt," said Chief Mark Francisco. "Sometimes even the most attentive drivers are involved in a crash caused by other drivers, so buckling up should always be the first thing you do when entering a vehicle."

Get our free mobile app

According to police, 47 unbuckled people died on Wyoming's highways in 2019 and observed seat belt usage was only 78 percent, the lowest since 2015.