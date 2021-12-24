Cheyenne Police Deploy DUI Van, Plan Extra DUI Enforcement

The Cheyenne Police Department says it will be going all-out to catch drunk drivers this holiday weekend.

That effort includes deploying the agency's DUI van, which allows police officers to process suspects more quickly and get back out on the street.

The CPD posted the following comments on their Facebook page:

''To keep you safe this holiday, our DUI Van along with extra DUI patrols will be out. Our pretty red and blues aren’t the lights you want to be seeing. Please remember to plan ahead and have a sober ride.''