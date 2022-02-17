Cheyenne Police ID Suspect Within Minutes Thanks to Facebook Followers

Cheyenne police are crediting their Facebook followers for helping to identify a man accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Target.

The department posted security camera pictures of the man on their Facebook page late Thursday morning in hopes someone would recognize him, and within 10 minutes had him identified.

"Thank you, Cheyenne," police posted in an update. "We sincerely appreciate the great partnership with our community."

