Cheyenne police have identified a woman wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle and credit card fraud case, but they have not arrested her nor recovered the vehicle.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the woman, whose name is being withheld pending formal charges, stole a gym bag containing a wallet and car keys from a locker at Planet Fitness at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard on April 5.

She then used the keys to steal a blue 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Utah license plates U99-4DK from the gym parking lot and attempted to make unauthorized purchases with a credit card that didn't belong to her.

"Detectives determined that she is a resident of Denver and is likely somewhere in Colorado," Farkas told KGAB Radio on Monday.

Farkas says the Jeep has been entered into the National Crime Information Center -- a computerized index of criminal justice information available to law enforcement and other criminal justice agencies.

"If the vehicle is contacted by an outside law enforcement agency, CPD will be notified," she said.