UPDATE: Cheyenne Woman Dies After Being Hit by Suspected DUI Driver
A 32-year-old Cheyenne man is behind bars in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 38-year-old Cheyenne woman.
Cheyenne police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were called to the area of Nationway and Hot Springs Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday after Kyle Ziemer allegedly hit the woman, who was walking eastbound in the median on Nationway, with his pickup.
The woman, who police haven't identified, was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
Farkas says Ziemer had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but he was later located and arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicular homicide and DUI.
As of noon on Thursday, Ziemer had yet to be formally charged.
