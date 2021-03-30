Cheyenne Man Could Face Up to 20 Years in Deadly Hit-&-Run

A man who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian while driving drunk in east Cheyenne last week could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Kyle Ziemer, 32, of Cheyenne, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide-DUI and duty to stop-injury or death.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were called to the 2500 block of Nationway shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, after Ziemer hit a 38-year-old Cheyenne woman who was walking eastbound in the median with his pickup.

Ziemer had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but he was later located and arrested.

The woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Ziemer is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $20,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, April 2, at 10:30 a.m.