UPDATE: I-80 Opens East of Cheyenne, Nebraska Panhandle

UPDATE: I-80 Opens East of Cheyenne, Nebraska Panhandle

Nebraska Department of Transportation

 

UPDATE  12 p.m. Monday: At noon on Monday, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service announced that the interstate has now reopened:

Good news! I-80 is now open in the NE Panhandle and across far SE Wyoming east of Cheyenne, WY through Sidney, NE. Light snow will continue across SE WY and southern NE Panhandle through early afternoon before ending . Per DOTs, slow down & drive to road conditions. Latest road conditions can be found at wyoroads.info and

UPDATE: As of 8:52 a.m., Interstate 80 eastbound was closed between Cheyenne and the Nebraska state line due to a rolling closure. An opening time was not known, according to WYDOT.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winter weather has closed Interstate 80 at the Wyoming/Nebraska state line east to Sydney, Nebraska.

The agency posted this announcement on Facebook around 7:30 a.m.:

Heads up - I-80 is closed at WY/NE border to Sidney, NE - due to winter conditions in southern NE Panhandle. Alternate route advised through the morning to early afternoon hours as light to moderate snow continues.
Check 511.Nebraska.gov for the latest conditions! #NeRoads #NEwx
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southern Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle until 3 p.m.

Wyoming's Legendary Pony Cowboy Joe

Scenes From the Cheyenne Kiwanis' CFD Pancake Breakfasts 2021

See the scene at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza at the first Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast of 2021. The Kiwanis have been presenting the CFD breakfasts since 1952.

MORE



Filed Under: National Weather Service, travel, weather conditions
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top