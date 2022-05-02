UPDATE: I-80 Opens East of Cheyenne, Nebraska Panhandle

UPDATE 12 p.m. Monday: At noon on Monday, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service announced that the interstate has now reopened:

Good news! I-80 is now open in the NE Panhandle and across far SE Wyoming east of Cheyenne, WY through Sidney, NE. Light snow will continue across SE WY and southern NE Panhandle through early afternoon before ending . Per DOTs, slow down & drive to road conditions. Latest road conditions can be found at wyoroads.info and

UPDATE: As of 8:52 a.m., Interstate 80 eastbound was closed between Cheyenne and the Nebraska state line due to a rolling closure. An opening time was not known, according to WYDOT.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winter weather has closed Interstate 80 at the Wyoming/Nebraska state line east to Sydney, Nebraska.

The agency posted this announcement on Facebook around 7:30 a.m.:

Heads up - I-80 is closed at WY/NE border to Sidney, NE - due to winter conditions in southern NE Panhandle. Alternate route advised through the morning to early afternoon hours as light to moderate snow continues.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southern Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle until 3 p.m.