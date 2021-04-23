Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Man Accused of Starting Fight at Car Wash
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man pictured above.
Police say the man is suspected of starting a fight with another man at the Oasis Car Wash at 3007 E. Nationway.
"He appears to be a black male, with dark hair, in his 20s," police said on Facebook. "At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark short leave shirt, dark jeans, and a blue bandana."
Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Officer Lohnes at (307) 633-6698 and reference case number 21-19374.