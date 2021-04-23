Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man pictured above.

Police say the man is suspected of starting a fight with another man at the Oasis Car Wash at 3007 E. Nationway.

"He appears to be a black male, with dark hair, in his 20s," police said on Facebook. "At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark short leave shirt, dark jeans, and a blue bandana."

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Officer Lohnes at (307) 633-6698 and reference case number 21-19374.