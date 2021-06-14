WATCH: Fight Between Nuggets/Suns Fans Goes Viral

Not only did things get chippy on the court on Sunday between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns, things started brewing in the stands between fans as early as Friday night as Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs was winding down.

According to KDVR, there were a couple of Nuggets fans getting ready to leave the game when some Suns fans popped off and shouted "Suns in 4" which triggered the Nuggets fans which in turn started a shouting match, beer being poured on people and eventually led to punches being thrown.

Unfortunately, that Suns fan who yelled "Suns in 4" proved to be prophetic as the Suns wrapped up the series with a sweep of the Nuggets who fought hard through most of the year without one of their key players, point guard Jamal Murray.

There seems to be a LOT of tension in the air lately in the Mile High City when it comes to sporting events, not only this incident but about a week ago, there was an incident at Empower Field during a soccer match between the USA and Mexico where players fought and idiots tossed bottles on the field which resulted in 5 fans being arrested.



And then there was the big KO punch thrown at a Rockies game a few weeks back...



