LCSD1 Bus Driver Jailed on DUI, Open Container Charges
A Laramie County School District 1 bus driver is behind bars after he was allegedly caught driving East and South high schoolers to an activity in Spearfish, South Dakota while drunk.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a trooper pulled the bus over Wednesday evening on U.S. 85 near Hawk Springs and arrested the driver, 60-year-old David Richard Williams.
Williams was booked into the Goshen County Detention Center on charges of DUI and open container.
Williams was seen in Goshen County Circuit Court Thursday, but a message left for Deputy Goshen County and Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Leininger seeking more information about the case was not immediately returned.
As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Williams remained jailed on a $1,500 bond.
