LCSD1 Bus Driver Jailed on DUI, Open Container Charges

LCSD1 Bus Driver Jailed on DUI, Open Container Charges

Goshen County Sheriff's Office

A Laramie County School District 1 bus driver is behind bars after he was allegedly caught driving East and South high schoolers to an activity in Spearfish, South Dakota while drunk.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a trooper pulled the bus over Wednesday evening on U.S. 85 near Hawk Springs and arrested the driver, 60-year-old David Richard Williams.

Williams was booked into the Goshen County Detention Center on charges of DUI and open container.

Get our free mobile app

Williams was seen in Goshen County Circuit Court Thursday, but a message left for Deputy Goshen County and Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Leininger seeking more information about the case was not immediately returned.

As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Williams remained jailed on a $1,500 bond.

For more information about this case, check out our earlier posts:

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years

Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.
Filed Under: activity bus, Arrested, bus driver, Charged, Crime, David Richard Williams, drunk driving, East High School, Goshen County, Goshen County Attorney's Office, Goshen County Circuit Court, Goshen County Detention Center, Goshen County Sheriff's Office, Hawk Springs
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top