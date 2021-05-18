Cheyenne Police Recover Suspected Stolen Items

Cheyenne police are searching for the owner(s) of several items that they believe were stolen in the Holliday Park area.

According to a department Facebook post, police made contact with a suspicious man in the area of E. 20th Street and Rollins Avenue at 11 p.m. Monday night.

"Near where he was contacted, a bag was located with several items that are suspected to be stolen," police said.

Police are asking anyone who finds items missing in the area to file a report.

Calls to police seeking more information were not immediately returned.