Cheyenne Police Recover Suspected Stolen Items
Cheyenne police are searching for the owner(s) of several items that they believe were stolen in the Holliday Park area.
According to a department Facebook post, police made contact with a suspicious man in the area of E. 20th Street and Rollins Avenue at 11 p.m. Monday night.
"Near where he was contacted, a bag was located with several items that are suspected to be stolen," police said.
Police are asking anyone who finds items missing in the area to file a report.
Calls to police seeking more information were not immediately returned.
