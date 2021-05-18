Cheyenne Celtic Festival Returns In June

The Celtic Festival last year was one of the few events that didn't get canceled due to the Covid:19 Pandemic, albeit, it had its restrictions like most events that we did get to enjoy last year. But this year, it looks like they're ready to knock the doors down in Cheyenne with a weekend of Celtic fun!

This year's festival will be back and better than ever on June 12th and 13th at Lions Park Dunbar Softball Fields. Some of the events will happen on June 11th before Fridays on the Plaza near Accomplice.

One thing that really distinguishes a Celtic Festival is the music, and you'll be able to check out the Celtic Jam Session at the Red Lion Inn Saturday night of the festival. Not only will it be fun to listen to the music, but the cultural aspects behind what they'll be playing is pretty interesting to think about. You'll also be able to indulge in some awesome Celtic Music on the festival grounds.

If you want to get your hands dirty and can't wait for the festival to start, they're looking for volunteers to help set up the festival.

The Celtic Festival has more reasons to check it out. Did someone say, Bier Garden? Yeah, you can enjoy the festivities and enjoy a nice beverage at the same time, along with being entertained!

No matter what you're looking for, it should be a great time the weekend of the Cheyenne Celtic Festival. So grab your friends and get ready!