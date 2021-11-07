Cheyenne Police Seeking Information On YMCA, Target Incidents

Cheyenne Police Department

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in getting information on the person shown in the photo attached to this article.

Police say they want to talk to him in connection with incidents at the Cheyenne Family YMCA and the Cheyenne Target store.

That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page.

The post does not go into detail on exactly what happened in the incidents, but police are asking anyone with information on the subject to contact Officer Fardella at 307-633-6696 in reference to case number 21-54746.

