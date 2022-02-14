Cheyenne YMCA Merging With YMCA Of Northern Colorado

The Cheyenne Family YMCA is merging with the YMCA of Northern Colorado, according to the CEO of the Cheyenne YMCA.

Patty Walters told Townsquare Media of Cheyenne on Monday that the process of the merger is underway and should be completed within the next few days.

Walters said Y members will likely notice little change in daily operations, but that the merger will allow the larger organization to assume many of the business and office duties that currently fall on the local Y. That will include such functions as human resources and marketing.

She says no local staff cuts are expected with the merger. ''A lifeguard is still a lifeguard, and we'll still have to have somebody doing that job" Walters said.

She noted that the Cheyenne Y has existed since 1958, but said the COVID 19 pandemic has made operations increasingly difficult.

''This is a trend across the country" Walters said of small-town YMCA's affiliating with larger organizations. "We hope this merger will allow us to keep operating well into the future," Walters said.