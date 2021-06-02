COVID-19 Forces Organizers to Move Safe Kids Day to Holliday Park

Due to essential staff members at the Cheyenne Family YMCA recently testing positive for COVID-19, this Saturday's Safe Kids Day will be held in Holliday Park rather than at the Y, organizers said Wednesday.

"Nothing has changed other than the location," said Victoria Ingerle, Safe Kids Laramie County Coordinator.

"We’re still holding the event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and all the free, family-friendly activities, exhibits and booths that were originally planned will still be taking place," she added.

Ingerle says the long-standing event will take place on the walking path on the south side of Lake Minnehaha.

"The Parks and Rec Department was very understanding of the circumstances, and we want to thank them for helping us out in this way," said Ingerle.

Due to the ongoing risk of COVID-19, adults and children over two years of age are asked to wear masks when social distancing can’t be maintained.

