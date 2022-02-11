Cheyenne Police Stepping Up Patrols This Super Bowl Weekend

Super Bowl LVI is almost here, and Cheyenne police are teaming up with law enforcement agencies across Wyoming to remind football enthusiasts that "Fans Don't Let Fans Drive Drunk."

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers, deputies, and troopers will be working together throughout the weekend to combat reckless and impaired driving.

"Cheyenne police will increase patrols, mobilize the DUI Command Vehicle, and step up enforcement of occupant protection laws to include seatbelt usage, speed enforcement, and child restraint violations," she said.

“Whether you are attending a party or patronizing a local business, make sure you have a game plan before enjoying Super Bowl activities,” said Chief Mark Francisco.

“We are hoping citizens will partner with us to help keep everyone safe," he added.

Have a Game Plan

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact the dispatch center at (307) 637-6525 and file a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report or dial 911.

If you see a friend or family member about to drink and drive, take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.

Understand the Risks

In Wyoming, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. If you are caught drinking and driving, you could face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay legal fees, fines, higher insurance rates, and lost wages.