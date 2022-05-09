Wyoming Among Worst States to Be a Cop, Report Says

Wyoming is among the worst states to pursue a career in law enforcement, according to a report released Monday.

Personal-finance website WalletHub ranked Wyoming 12th worst in the nation on its list of "2022's Best & Worst States to Be a Police Officer."

In order to determine the best and worst states to be a cop, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across three key dimensions -- Opportunity & Competition, Law Enforcement Training Requirements, and Job Hazards & Protections -- using 30 relevant metrics.

Get our free mobile app

The data set ranges from the median income for law enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police protection expenses per capita.

Wyoming ranked 20th in Law Enforcement Training Requirements, 40th in Job Hazards & Protections, and 43rd in Opportunity & Competition.

Overall, Connecticut was named the best state for police officers, and Arkansas the worst.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-to-be-a-cop/34669