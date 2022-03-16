Wyoming Law Enforcement Stepping Up Patrols for St. Patrick’s Day

If you choose to drink and drive this St. Patrick's Day you may be seeing the boys in blue and handing over your green.

Cheyenne police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says law enforcement agencies across the state will be working together March 17-19 to combat reckless and impaired driving.

"Throughout the weekend, Cheyenne police will increase patrols, mobilize the DUI Command Vehicle, and step-up enforcement of occupant protection laws to include seatbelt usage, speed enforcement, and child restraint violations," Farkas said in a news release.

Get our free mobile app

"Don't test your luck with the green beer and end up with a DUI that costs you a pot of gold," she added.

Farkas urges those who plan on drinking to designate a sober driver or use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

She also urges people to take the keys away if they see a friend or family member about to drive drunk and to call 911 or local law enforcement if they see a drunk driver on the road.

10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming Here Are the Top 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming

- 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming,

Ten Of The Oldest Saloons In Wyoming Old West history is even better with a cold beer in your hand. Join us for a bar crawl as we pay a virtual visit to the ten longest-running saloons in the Cowboy State.



Ten of the Oldest Saloons In Wyoming