Cheyenne Police Warn of Phone Scam

Cheyenne police are warning citizens, particularly the elderly, not to fall for a phone scam that's making the rounds.

According to a recent Facebook post, someone claiming to be a detective with the department is calling people telling them they have a warrant for their arrest and need to provide payment using a gift card to keep from being jailed.

"These calls are not in any way affiliated with the Cheyenne Police Department," the post reads.

Police say they will never call someone to advise them that they have a warrant.

"Warrants are something that must be resolved in person, not over the phone," they said. "No legitimate government entity accepts gift cards as payment."

If you need to verify the identity of a police officer or deputy, police say you can call the dispatch center at (307) 637-6525.