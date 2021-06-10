Cheyenne Police Warn of Phone Scammers Posing as Law Enforcement

Cheyenne police are warning about a phone scam involving callers posing as law enforcement officers asking for money.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the call may appear to be coming from a local police station on the recipient’s caller ID.

"These solicitations for donations are not in any way affiliated with the Cheyenne Police Department," said Farkas.

"Never provide your Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call or an unannounced visit," she added.

Police say if you ever have any doubt about the identity of an officer, you can call dispatch at (307) 637-6524 to verify they are who they claim to be.