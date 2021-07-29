Cheyenne Residents Arrested After 100+ MPH Chase in Stolen Car

Two Cheyenne residents were arrested Thursday after leading Wyoming troopers on a high-speed chase through Laramie County.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 11:15 a.m. after the agency was notified of a car headed towards Wyoming that was possibly involved in a vehicle theft in Nebraska.

"A WHP Trooper located the car east of Cheyenne near milepost 391 on Interstate 80," said Beck. "Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield."

Beck says the driver, 33-year-old Charles M. Carsten, fled west on I-80 at speeds over 100 mph and eventually went off the road just south of Burns.

Beck says Carsten and his passenger, 36-year-old Claudia M. Galvan, took off on foot, but a short time later, Carsten was found hiding in a tree and Galvan was found lying in an adjacent field. He says the car they were in was stolen out of Wyoming.

"Carsten was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of the stolen vehicle, driving while under the influence, fleeing to elude, reckless driving, speed, and other traffic-related offenses," said Beck.

"Galvan has been charged with interference with a peace officer, a warrant for failing to pay child support and possession of a controlled substance," he added.

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Burns EMS, the Cheyenne Police Department, and Laramie County Fire District #2 assisted with the incident.