Cheyenne Woman Arrested After High-Speed Chase In Stolen Car

Cheyenne Police say a 20-year-old Cheyenne woman was recently arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, the incident began at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 24 when officers got a report of a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Police began a surveillance operation in the area, and soon spotted the stolen vehicle, a white Volkswagon Jetta.

Police tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off and a high-speed chase began. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Hailey Scheschi of Cheyenne, drove recklessly and at times into oncoming traffic.

Police dropped the chase for the time being to avoid endangering other motorists. No one was injured.

Officers soon set up a perimeter and spotted the car in an alley near Cindy Avenue. Scheschi fled on foot, eventually going into a home near the 4700 block of Piccadilly Drive, where she was arrested. According to the post, Scheschi was charged with felony motor vehicle theft as well as fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, and possession of methamphetamine.