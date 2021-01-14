Wyoming Police Say Man Tried To Outrun Officers In Stolen Prius

A Wisconsin man is behind bars in Sweetwater County after he allegedly tried to flee from police in a stolen Toyota Prius.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, the incident began at 11:38 p.m. when police were notified by a taxi company that they had delivered gas to a man whose Toyota Prius had run out of gas.

The company reported that the man had left the scene without paying for the gas. Police soon spotted the Prius traveling at a high rate of speed, and tried to stop the vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

The chase continued until the Prius went down a dead-end road and came to a stop. The driver was then identified as 22-year-old Orlando Wilson of Beloit, Wisconsin. Police say they soon learned that the Prius had been reported stolen from a dealership in Colorado.

Wilson was arrested on charges of Felony Theft, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers, Possession of Marijuana-Less than 3 Ounces, Interference with a Police Officer, Driving Under Suspension, Failure to Maintain Insurance, and Speeding.

The case remains under investigation.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app