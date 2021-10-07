Cheyenne Sees 4th Warmest September on Record

Last month was the fourth warmest September on record in the capital city, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

According to the September climate summary, the average temperature was 63.5 degrees, 3.9 degrees above normal.

weather.gov/cys

The hottest day of the month came on Sept. 10, when the mercury at the airport soared to 96 degrees, breaking the previous all-time record September high of 95 degrees set on Sept. 2, 2019, and the daily record high of 88 degrees set back in 2012.

RELATED: Cheyenne Sets Record High Temperature for Friday, September 10th

Get our free mobile app

The capital city also set daily record highs on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11, breaking decades-old records set in 1979 and 1954; and tied their Sept. 27 high of 86 degrees set in 2015.

RELATED: Heat Records Set in Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle

The coldest day of the month came on Sept. 21, when the temperature plummeted to a chilly 34 degrees.

RELATED: Southeast Wyoming Shivers as Temps Dip Below Freezing

For more information or details on other cities, visit: https://w2.weather.gov/climate/index.php?wfo=cys

READ MORE: