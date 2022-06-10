Near Record Heat To Hit Cheyenne, Laramie This Weekend

After a period of mostly cool, wet weather over the past couple of weeks or so, southeast Wyoming can expect some sizzling temperatures this weekend.

Or at least what passes for "sizzling" by Wyoming standards. Cheyenne is projected to hit the low 90s on Saturday, with mid to upper 80s expected in Laramie.

Temperatures in the Nebraska Panhandle may well top 100 degrees.

Wyoming is a state, after all, where winter can run from October into May, and snowfall even in June and late August is not all that unusual.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:

Warm weather expected this weekend as afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s Saturday and Sunday. Right now, Saturday looks to be the hotter day with spots across the Nebraska Panhandle approaching triple digits. A few spots could break record high temperatures as well. Sunday will be warm once again, but there will be a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly east of the I-25 corridor. For the latest local forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys