Cheyenne Sets Record High Temperature for Friday, September 10th

It was definitely a scorcher in Cheyenne on Friday! According to the National Weather Service Record Event Report, Friday's weather set multiple records in Cheyenne.

As the NWS Record Event Reports indicated that at 3:27 p.m. MST on Friday, September 10, 2021, a record high temperature had been set at Cheyenne, Wyoming Airport of 95 degrees. The Record Event Report also stated that it had broken a September 10th record of 88 degrees.

The information would be later confirmed in a tweet by NWS Meteorologist Jared Allen out of Fort Collins, CO. In Allen's tweet, he states, "...Shattered the daily record of 88°, set in 2012." He also stated in the tweet that the screen at Cheyenne Airport had a temperature of 96. You can view his tweet below.

The screen says 96, so we'll go ahead and say the record high for Cheyenne on September 10th in Cheyenne is 96 degrees. He also noted that this was a monthly record for Cheyenne in September as well.

If you outside in Cheyenne today, you certainly felt it. It was almost as if it was a late July day. Maybe around the time Cheyenne Frontier Days would be happening. It was so hot, that the high temperatures in Florida didn't even come close to us today. In Miami, it was 83 degrees. In South Padre Island, TX, near the southern tip of the U.S., the high was 87 today.

Luckily for Cheyenne, it does appear there is relief in sight. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the high forecasted this weekend drops off to 89 with a chance of storms for tomorrow, then on Sunday, a high of 81 is forecast and once again, a chance of storms. Low 80s continued to be predicted for most of next week with the exception of Tuesday when it might start feeling more like fall with a high forecasted at 67.

In the meantime, stay cool, Wyoming, and have a great weekend!

