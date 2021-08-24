Wyoming State Fair Has Another Record Breaking Year in 2021

It was a pretty unusual year for everyone in 2020, including the fact that only three state fairs happened throughout the country last year. The Wyoming State Fair just happened to be one of those, which set a record for attendance at last year's event. In 2021, people were eager to come back out to the Wyoming State Fair and it definitely showed in even more record setting numbers.

Courtny Conkle, the general manager for the Wyoming State Fair, recently told Wyoming News Now that there was a 16.8 percent increase in paid attendance at 2021's event over last year's at the state fairgrounds. Attendance also increased during four out of the five days of fair this year.

Some of the new features at this year's state fair may have had a big part in the attendance increase. Such new features included Play with Gravity and a daily chainsaw carving demonstration. There was high attendance for the rodeo events while the crowd was at capacity for the Demolition Derby. The fair also saw an increase in livestock entries for youth exhibitors. There were also 83 commercial and food vendors at this year's fair, which set an all-time record.

Conkle said of the event:

It’s truly an ecosystem. It’s one of the few platforms that you see government, private business, mom and pop organizations, livestock, agriculture.... all those micro-industries working together to produce one incredible event...We just want to continue growing that and making sure that there is something for everybody to come experience and enjoy. So we’re hopeful that next year we see even more growth, and it’s an even better presentation of the great state we get to serve.

The increase in attendance comes despite the cancellation of the headlining concert which would have been a performance from country star Walker Hayes.

With two straight record setting years of attendance for the Wyoming State Fair, there is certainly plenty of optimism for what's to come at the fair in 2022.

