39% Of Fatal Crashes In Wyoming Involve Alcohol

There has been quite a number of DUI cases happening around Wyoming as of late and according to QuoteWizard, 39% of Wyoming's fatal crashes involve alcohol.

The study reports that traffic fatalities are up by 20% in Wyoming, and many of those crashes involve alcohol.

Driving impaired can cost you more than just your license — it can cost you or someone else their life. The number of fatal crashes has increased by nearly 20% since 2020 and 35% of those fatal crashes involved alcohol.

Fatal crashes involving alcohol are highest in Rhode Island, Montana, and Connecticut, with 51%, 49%, and 46% respectively, of all traffic fatalities, involving alcohol. Mississippi, Kansas, and Utah have the lowest numbers of fatal crashes involving alcohol, with 25% for all three states.

While fatal crashes are up, the number of DUIs issued by law enforcement has declined significantly over the last decade. From 2010 to 2019, the number of DUI citations issued nationally dropped by 33%, mainly because of increased awareness campaigns, stricter DUI penalties, and ride-sharing programs.

North Carolina, Ohio, and Georgia have experienced the biggest drops in DUIs. Citations in those three states dropped by as much as 72%. DUI citations are down 45% in Wyoming since 2010.

What problems can having a DUI on your driving record do?

Higher insurance rates

Employment difficulties if your job involves driving

License suspension

For Wyoming, DUI will stay on your driving record for 10 years.

If you get a DUI in one state, does it show up on your driving record in another state

Yes, most states transfer violations from past states. It depends on your new state's laws, but it's a good rule of thumb to assume your DUI will show up on any driving record.

If you get a DUI while visiting another state, it will likely be shared with your home state's DMV through something called the Driver License Compact. Every state participates except for Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. But even those states often have informal agreements with other states to exchange driver information.

For more information and the complete report, click HERE.