Upcoming Road Closures in Laramie
Starting on Monday, August 9, 22nd St. between E. Hancock St. and E. Binford St. will be closed to through traffic.
This is caused by the Scout Park development project, which will be working on a restroom sewer connection.
Local detours will be in place and local businesses and residential access will be provided.
This work should be finished by August 13
