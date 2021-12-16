Cheyenne Woman Acquitted in Fiance’s Death
A Laramie County jury on Wednesday evening acquitted a Cheyenne woman of second-degree murder in the shooting death of her fiance.
Attorneys for 35-year-old Danelle Moyte successfully argued she was acting in self-defense when she shot 39-year-old Christopher Garcia following an argument on May 16, 2020.
Deputies say they were called to Moyte's home around 2 a.m. that morning and arrived to find Garcia inside the home with a single 9mm gunshot wound. He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he later died.
Moyte, a Title 1 teacher at Afflerbach Elementary School at the time, reportedly told deputies she feared Garcia would beat her.
Had Moyte been convicted, she would have been facing 20 years to life.
