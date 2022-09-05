UPDATE:

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says Turcios-Romero was located around 1 p.m. Monday and detained without incident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Laramie County Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Jeff Lambing says deputies were called to an assault with a gun in the 300 block of County Road 161 shortly before 2 p.m. and arrived to find a 37-year-old man had been shot.

The victim was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect, Greeley, Colorado resident Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, also known as Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, fled before deputies arrived, and is believed to have gone back to Colorado.

"Detectives have been in contact with authorities in Colorado and are actively pursuing leads to locate the suspect," Lambing said in a news release.

"An arrest warrant is being processed for Turcios-Romero for charges of Murder in the 2nd Degree," he added.

Anyone with information on Turcios-Romero's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Brownell at 307-633-4769.

Lambing says Turcios-Romero should be considered armed and dangerous and may have attempted to alter his appearance by cutting his hair.