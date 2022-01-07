Cheyenne Woman Thanks Kind Cop: ‘What a Wonderful Human Being’

Calling him "a wonderful human being and officer," a Cheyenne woman took to Facebook Friday morning to thank a Cheyenne policeman for his compassionate act.

"Please tell the officer that has the patrol car number 36 thank you very much for escorting the gentleman and his wheelchair on Lincolnway since there was nowhere for him to be," Mary Honeycutt said in a post to the Cheyenne Police Department.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the officer, Mike Webster, was patrolling near the intersection of E. Lincolnway and Campbell Avenue around 10:45 a.m. Friday when he saw the man near the lane of traffic.

"He followed behind the wheelchair in his vehicle to protect the man from possibly getting struck and then assisted him to a safe area on the sidewalk," said Farkas.

Police responded to Honeycutt's post Friday afternoon, saying, "Thanks so much for your kind words! It truly is a pleasure to serve the community that we live and work in."

