Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 80 students and 20 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

"These individuals were at the following locations -- Afflerbach Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Arp Elementary, Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cheyenne Virtual School, Davis Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Freedom Elementary, Goins Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary and Transportation," Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said in a news release.

Crespo says those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding the next steps.

Laramie County has seen 600 lab-confirmed cases in the past 14 days, and as of Friday, had 293 lab-confirmed active cases, according to Wyoming Department of Health data.

