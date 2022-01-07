I-80 in Wyoming Back Open After Multi-Day Closure

Interstate 80 in Wyoming is back open in both directions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The 75-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie, however, is closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

Much of I-80 was closed Wednesday morning due to winter conditions and crashes.

WYDOT did briefly reopen the interstate late Thursday morning, but reclosed it minutes afterward.

