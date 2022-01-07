25 Cases of Omicron Variant Detected in Southeast Wyoming

The highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron variant is starting to spread across southeast Wyoming.

According to Wyoming Department of Health data, there have been 25 Omicron cases detected since Dec. 8, 2021, 64% of which were detected after Dec. 21, 2021.

health.wyo.gov

Albany County has 15 cases, Laramie County has nine, and Carbon County has one.

The other variant of concern, Delta, has been detected in all 23 counties in the state, with 7,232 cases detected since Sept. 20, 2020.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 94,226 lab-confirmed cases, 24,867 probable cases, and 1,572 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

It should be noted that not all positive tests are tested for variants.

