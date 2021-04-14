Chris Janson is getting back to work. The country singer-songwriter has announced the cities and dates for his 2021 Back at It Tour, which will keep him on the road through most of the rest of the year.

Janson announced 30 cities and dates in a post to social media on Tuesday (April 13), writing, "Ready for ya 2021! Back at it! More dates to be added."

The Back at It Tour is slated to launch on Friday (April 16) in Meridian, Miss., and it is currently set to run through Dec. 9, when it wraps in Detroit. There are currently dates set for every month except for November.

Janson spent most of 2020 off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that situation inspired a new working-class anthem titled "Put Me Back to Work," which he posted online on April 16, 2020 — exactly one year to the day before his new tour commences.

Janson shot to country music fame with the success of his breakout hit "Buy Me a Boat" in 2015. He's scored additional hits with "Fix a Drink," "Drunk Girl," "Good Vibes" and "Done," the latter two of which both reached No. 1 on Billboard's US Country Airplay chart. Janson's current single is "Waitin' on 5."

See a complete list of cities and dates for Chris Janson's 2021 Back at It Tour below. For more information regarding the tour, visit his official tour calendar.

Chris Janson's 2021 Back at It Tour Dates:

April 16 -- Meridian, Miss. @ Riley Center for the Performing Arts

April 17 -- Hiawassee, Ga. @ Anderson Music Hall, Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

April 24 -- Wabash, Ind. @ 13-24 Drive-In

May 1 -- Shawnee, Okla. @ Firelake Arena

May 7 -- Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Oceanfront Bandshell

May 15 -- Alexander, Ark. @ Carter Off-Road Park

May 29 -- Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Weidner Field

June 11 -- Comstock, Neb. @ Comstock Windmill Festival 2021

June 16 -- North Lawrence, Ohio @ Country Fest 2021

June 18 -- Eldon, Iowa @ Wapello County Fairgrounds

July 4 -- Dublin, Ohio @ Flannagan's

July 9 -- Quakertown, Penn. @ Univest Performance Center

July 10 -- Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch Amphitheatre

July 11 -- Hampton, Va. @ Hampton Roads Convention Center

July 16 -- Eau Claire, Wis. @ Country Jam USA 2021

July 17 -- Fond du Lac, Wis. @ Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds

July 24 -- Yerington, Nev. @ Night In The Country Festival 2021

July 30 -- Guthrie Center, Iowa @ Guthrie's River Ruckus 2021

Aug. 12 -- Lancaster, Penn. @ American Music Theatre

Aug. 14 -- Malone, N.Y. @ TBA

Aug 20 -- Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival 2021

Aug. 24 -- Coeur D'Alene, Idaho @ North Idaho State Fair

Aug. 26 -- Mill Spring, N.C. @ Night in the Country Carolinas 2021

Sept. 5 -- Hyannis, Mass. @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

Sept. 9 -- Saginaw, Mich. @ Huntington Event Park

Sept. 11 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Shake the Lake Festival 2021

Sept. 17 -- Hutchinson, Kan. @ Kansas State Fair

Oct. 16 -- Florence, Ariz. @ Country Thunder Arizona 2021

Oct. 23 -- Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Dec. 9 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

Country Music Tour Hitting the Road in 2021: