Loretta Lynn was born April 14, 1932, and she has changed the face of country music forever. She paved the way for females in country, and even now continues to make music for country fans.

Lynn broke ground for female country music artists and because of that, through the course of her career, she's received numerous honors from the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music, the Grammys, President Barack Obama ... she's also been inducted into numerous Halls of Fame.

The "Coal Miner's Daughter" released her very first single via Decca in 1962, a label she would stay with for many years. The single was her first Top 10 hit. From there she had numerous hits both as a solo artist and alongside Conway Twitty. Lynn also began voicing her opinions through her music, which was unheard of for women in country at the time.

Lynn is still releasing music. Most recently, she released a new album titled Still Woman Enough in March of 2021.

Loretta Lynn Through the Years: