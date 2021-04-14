Cheyenne NWS: Snow, Second Wave Of Winter Weather Coming Our Way

Getty Images

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow should taper off later today [Wednesday] before the second wave of winter weather begins to hit southeast Wyoming this evening.

The agency posted this statement late Tuesday afternoon:

"TIMING IS IMPORTANT! Periods of unsettled weather containing snowfall will impact our region tonight into Friday morning. Travel impacts will range from none to moderate over the next few days so please plan wisely! Forecast uncertainty remains on Thursday into Friday morning for snowfall amounts. Lower elevations could receive up to 2 inches through Wednesday late morning for areas such as Torrington, Cheyenne, and Douglas. Higher elevation cities such as Rawlins, Elk Mountain, and Esterbrook could receive 3-4 inches through Wednesday late morning. We're expecting snow accumulations in the mountains through Friday ranging from 10-14 inches. For road conditions and impacts refer to: wyoroad.info for Wyoming and dot.nebraska.gov for Nebraska. For the latest forecasts, advisories, watches, and warnings refer to weather.gov/cys.''

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been updated. Refer to SitRep for timing.

Worst conditions will be Wednesday night through Thursday across the Snowy and south Laramie Ranges due to a combination of heavy snow and gusty winds up to 35-45 MPH leading to areas of blowing snow. Blizzard-like conditions possible along I-80 near Arlington Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

If planning to travel Wednesday night through Thursday, please check the latest road conditions at info. Anticipate travel delays and bring a winter survival kit.

Area ranchers can expect increased impacts to newborn livestock, and livestock in general. Take action to protect your herd!