Chris Young's crew knew Kane Brown was there. His crowd knew it, too, but somehow the singer was the last to be let in on a big surprise in Pennsylvania on Sunday night (Aug. 29).

Prior to Sunday, Brown and Young had never shared a stage to sing their chart-topping hit "Famous Friends," and Young didn't plan on it happening that night, either. Video shows Young beginning the second verse — the verse Brown sings on the record — but showing some confusion as the thousands in front of him start screaming.

Watch for yourself:

The moment took place at Citadel Country Spirit, a three-day festival that also featured Brantley Gilbert and Miranda Lambert. Fans on Twitter shared video from the crowd, as well. Young looks to double over laughing, clearly having no idea that Brown was waiting in the wings.

While they've performed the song on television — and Young once surprised Brown to sing it during a concert — this was the first time Brown has surprised Young.

The song is the title track from Young's new album, released earlier this month which also features collaborations with Mitchell Tenpenny and Lauren Alaina. Talking to Taste of Country, Young says that he's intentional about putting himself alongside powerful vocalists.

"I love singing next to someone who can sing. The whole time I’m like, ‘You better not mess this up,'" Young says, laughing during a recent media Q&A. "Even if I got one of those days where I’m on the road and you’ve been out for months … it’s like ‘Why did I do this to myself again?’ Who cares? Because they’re fun to sing and I do like standing on a stage next to someone that’s as vocally talented as somebody like Lauren and getting to sing with her."

Young and Tenpenny actually begin the Famous Friends Tour in October, while Brown embarks on his Worldwide Beautiful Tour later this week.

After the song, the two friends shared a hug for the ages.