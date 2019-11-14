Christmas at the Gryphon Benefits Laramie Causes

Laramie's Gryphon Theatre will host the 6th annual "Christmas at the Gryphon", hosted this year by Whitewater Christian Church. "Christmas at the Gryphon" is an annual benefit concert that highlights and supports the work of Laramie community service agencies.

The event is Sunday, December 8. The evening is open to the public and hopes to raise money for Laramie Youth Crisis Center & Extended Families.

The doors open at 6:30 PM. The concert starts at 7:00 PM.

The main event of the evening will feature musicians from local organizations, including churches, performing what event organizers call "[A] non-traditional musical celebration of Christ."

The event is free but organizers ask that you come prepared to make a financial donation to Laramie Youth Crisis Center & Extended Families.

In the past, the event has been benefited other organizations such as Laramie Soup Kitchen, The Downtown Clinic, Interfaith Good Samaritan, and Climb Wyoming.