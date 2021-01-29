Chugwater Music Fest Set for July 16th & 17th, 2021

We all know that we're still in a pandemic, despite the fact that there's a light at the end of tunnel. Some stuff in 2021 has already had to be canceled like the Coachella Music Festival. But not Chugwater Music Fest in Chugwater, WY!

The festival is set for Friday, July 16th and Saturday, July 17th of this year at Chugwater Wyoming Municipal Park. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Music for the event will be a variety of Country, Western, Bluegrass, Folk, Classic Rock, Blues, etc. Featured entertainers will perform from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. while all other acts will perform between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to p.m.

While showcasing musicians at the festival, there will also be a songwriting contest, as well as food and vendor booths. The winner of the songwriting contest will be rewarded $500 and a recording session at Swingin' Chicken Productions.

Admission for the event will be $20 for adults each day and $10 for children each day.

The festival will be initiated and administered by the Country Western Bluegrass Music Association Inc. The CWB Music Association was formed with the hopes of reuniting entertainers, songwriters, singers, instrumentalists, and poets.

For more info with regards to the Chugwater Music Festival, please contact Mer Nilson at 307-331-9298 or 307-422-3200.

