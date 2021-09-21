Wyoming Baroque to Present “The Golem”

Wyoming Baroque will present be “The Golem” at 7:30 pm on Monday, Oct. 4, in the University of Wyoming’s Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts choral rehearsal room.

The performance is free and open to the public.

The ensemble will perform a new soundtrack to the 1920 classic silent film “The Golem: How He Came into the World," which will be screening at the same time.

The Wyoming Baroque soundtrack features instruments that are consistent with those used at the time of the film’s setting in the 1600s. The soundtrack’s language employs diverse elements from the Baroque era through the present time.

The ensemble brings together nationally known artists specializing in historically informed performances of 17th and 18th-century repertoire as well as contemporary compositions featuring instruments built to the same specifications.